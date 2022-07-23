Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–78, find dy/dx.
y = ∫(from x to 1) (6/(3 + t^4))dt
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In Exercises 75–78, find dy/dx.
y = ∫(from x to 1) (6/(3 + t^4))dt
If ∫²₋₂ 3ƒ(x) dx = 12, ∫⁵₋₂ ƒ(x) dx = 6, and ∫⁵₋₂ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
d. ∫⁵₋₂ (-πg(x)) dx
Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
√x + √y = 1, x = 0, y = 0
If ∫₀² ƒ(x) dx = π, ∫₀² 7g(x) dx = 7, and ∫₀¹ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
b. ∫₁² g(x) dx
In Exercises 11–14, find the total area of the region between the graph of f and the x-axis.
ƒ(x) = 5 - 5x²/³, -1 ≤ x ≤ 8
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Suppose that Σ aₖ = -2 and Σ bₖ = 25. Find the value of
k = 1 k = 1
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a. Σ aₖ/4
k = 1