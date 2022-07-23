If ∫²₋₂ 3ƒ(x) dx = 12, ∫⁵₋₂ ƒ(x) dx = 6, and ∫⁵₋₂ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
d. ∫⁵₋₂ (-πg(x)) dx
If ∫²₋₂ 3ƒ(x) dx = 12, ∫⁵₋₂ ƒ(x) dx = 6, and ∫⁵₋₂ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
d. ∫⁵₋₂ (-πg(x)) dx
Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
√x + √y = 1, x = 0, y = 0
Definite Integrals
In Exercises 5–8, express each limit as a definite integral. Then evaluate the integral to find the value of the limit. In each case, P is a partition of the given interval, and the numbers cₖ are chosen from the subintervals of P.
n
lim ∑ (cos(cₖ/2)) ∆xₖ, where P is a partition of [-π, 0]
∥P∥→0 k = 1
In Exercises 11–14, find the total area of the region between the graph of f and the x-axis.
ƒ(x) = 5 - 5x²/³, -1 ≤ x ≤ 8
10 10
Suppose that Σ aₖ = -2 and Σ bₖ = 25. Find the value of
k = 1 k = 1
10
a. Σ aₖ/4
k = 1
Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
y² = 4x, y = 4x - 2