Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–78, find dy/dx.
y = ∫(from x to 1) (6/(3 + t^4))dt
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In Exercises 75–78, find dy/dx.
y = ∫(from x to 1) (6/(3 + t^4))dt
Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
y = sin x, y = x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₁² 4 dv
v²
Express the solutions of the initial value problems in Exercises 35 and 36 in terms of integrals.
dy/dx = sin x/x , y(5) = -3
If ∫²₋₂ 3ƒ(x) dx = 12, ∫⁵₋₂ ƒ(x) dx = 6, and ∫⁵₋₂ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
d. ∫⁵₋₂ (-πg(x)) dx
Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
√x + √y = 1, x = 0, y = 0