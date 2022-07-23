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Ch. 5 - Integrals
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 5 - IntegralsProblem 5.PE.10d
Chapter 5, Problem 5.PE.10d

If ∫₀² ƒ(x) dx = π, ∫₀² 7g(x) dx = 7, and ∫₀¹ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
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d. ∫₀² √2ƒ(x) dx

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