In Exercises 75–78, find dy/dx.
y = ∫(from x to 1) (6/(3 + t^4))dt
In Exercises 75–78, find dy/dx.
y = ∫(from x to 1) (6/(3 + t^4))dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 47–68.
∫₀¹/² x³ (1 + 9x⁴)⁻³/² dx
Definite Integrals
In Exercises 5–8, express each limit as a definite integral. Then evaluate the integral to find the value of the limit. In each case, P is a partition of the given interval, and the numbers cₖ are chosen from the subintervals of P.
n
lim ∑ (2cₖ - 1)⁻¹/² ∆xₖ, where P is a partition of [1, 5]
∥P∥→0 k = 1
Find the areas of the regions enclosed by the curves and lines in Exercises 15–26.
y = sin x, y = x, 0 ≤ x ≤ π/4
Express the solutions of the initial value problems in Exercises 35 and 36 in terms of integrals.
dy/dx = sin x/x , y(5) = -3
If ∫₀² ƒ(x) dx = π, ∫₀² 7g(x) dx = 7, and ∫₀¹ g(x) dx = 2, find the value of each of the following.
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d. ∫₀² √2ƒ(x) dx