Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Applications of Definite Integrals
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 6 - Applications of Definite IntegralsProblem 6.PE.13b
Chapter 6, Problem 6.PE.13b

Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region between the x-axis and curve y = x² ―2x about
b. the line y = ―1

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
10m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Work


Assume that a spring does not follow Hooke’s Law. Instead, the force required to stretch the spring x ft from its natural length is ƒ(𝓍) = 10𝓍³/² lb . How much work does it take to

a. stretch the spring 4 ft from its natural length?

21
views
Textbook Question

Volumes

Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded on the left by the parabola x = y² + 1 and on the right by the line x = 5 about

a. the x-axis

29
views
Textbook Question

Volumes

Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the x-axis, the curve y = 3x⁴ , and the lines x = 1 and x = ―1 about

c. the line x = 1

60
views
Textbook Question

Volumes

Find the volumes of the solids in Exercises 1–18.

The solid lies between planes perpendicular to the x-axis at x = π/4 and x = 5π/4. The cross-sections between these planes are circular disks whose diameters run from the curve y = 2 cos x to the curve y = 2 sin x.

36
views
Textbook Question

Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 19–22.

y = (5/12) x⁶/⁵ ― (5/8)x⁴/⁵ , 1 ≤ x ≤ 32

24
views
Textbook Question

Volumes

Volume of a solid sphere hole A round hole of radius √3 ft is bored through the center of a solid sphere of radius 2 ft. Find the volume of material removed from the sphere.

44
views