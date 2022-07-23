Work
Assume that a spring does not follow Hooke’s Law. Instead, the force required to stretch the spring x ft from its natural length is ƒ(𝓍) = 10𝓍³/² lb . How much work does it take to
a. stretch the spring 4 ft from its natural length?
Work
Assume that a spring does not follow Hooke’s Law. Instead, the force required to stretch the spring x ft from its natural length is ƒ(𝓍) = 10𝓍³/² lb . How much work does it take to
a. stretch the spring 4 ft from its natural length?
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the curve y = sin x and the lines x = 0, x = π and y = 2 about the line y = 2.
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded on the left by the parabola x = y² + 1 and on the right by the line x = 5 about
a. the x-axis
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the x-axis, the curve y = 3x⁴ , and the lines x = 1 and x = ―1 about
c. the line x = 1
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region between the x-axis and curve y = x² ―2x about
b. the line y = ―1
Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 19–22.
y = (5/12) x⁶/⁵ ― (5/8)x⁴/⁵ , 1 ≤ x ≤ 32