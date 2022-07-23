Work
Assume that a spring does not follow Hooke’s Law. Instead, the force required to stretch the spring x ft from its natural length is ƒ(𝓍) = 10𝓍³/² lb . How much work does it take to
a. stretch the spring 4 ft from its natural length?
Work
Assume that a spring does not follow Hooke’s Law. Instead, the force required to stretch the spring x ft from its natural length is ƒ(𝓍) = 10𝓍³/² lb . How much work does it take to
a. stretch the spring 4 ft from its natural length?
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded on the left by the parabola x = y² + 1 and on the right by the line x = 5 about
a. the x-axis
Volumes
Find the volumes of the solids in Exercises 1–18.
The solid lies between planes perpendicular to the x-axis at x = π/4 and x = 5π/4. The cross-sections between these planes are circular disks whose diameters run from the curve y = 2 cos x to the curve y = 2 sin x.
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region between the x-axis and curve y = x² ―2x about
b. the line y = ―1
Volumes
Volume of a solid sphere hole A round hole of radius √3 ft is bored through the center of a solid sphere of radius 2 ft. Find the volume of material removed from the sphere.
Volumes
Find the volumes of the solids in Exercises 1–18.
The solid lies between planes perpendicular to the x-axis at x = 0 and x = 4. The cross-sections of the solid perpendicular to the x-axis between these planes are circular disks whose diameters run from the curve x² = 4y to the curve y² = 4x.