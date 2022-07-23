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Ch. 6 - Applications of Definite Integrals
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 6 - Applications of Definite IntegralsProblem 6.PE.21
Chapter 6, Problem 6.PE.21

Find the lengths of the curves in Exercises 19–22.
y = (5/12) x⁶/⁵ ― (5/8)x⁴/⁵ , 1 ≤ x ≤ 32

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