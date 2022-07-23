Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the “triangular” region bounded by the curve y = 4/x³ and the lines x = 1 and y = 1/2 about
c. the line x = 2
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the “triangular” region bounded by the curve y = 4/x³ and the lines x = 1 and y = 1/2 about
c. the line x = 2
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded on the left by the parabola x = y² + 1 and on the right by the line x = 5 about
c. the line x = 5
Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region between the x-axis and curve y = x² ―2x about
d. the line y = 2
Areas of Surfaces of Revolution
In Exercises 23–26, find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves about the given axes.
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y = √4y ― y² , 1 ≤ y ≤ 2 ; y-axis