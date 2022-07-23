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Ch. 6 - Applications of Definite Integrals
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 6 - Applications of Definite IntegralsProblem 6.PE.25
Chapter 6, Problem 6.PE.25

Areas of Surfaces of Revolution
In Exercises 23–26, find the areas of the surfaces generated by revolving the curves about the given axes.
_______
y = √4y ― y² , 1 ≤ y ≤ 2 ; y-axis

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