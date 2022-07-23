Textbook Question
91. [Technology Exercise] 91. The continuous extension of to (sin x)^x to [0, π]
b. Verify your conclusion in part (a) by finding lim(x→0⁺)f(x) with l’Hôpital’s Rule.
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91. [Technology Exercise] 91. The continuous extension of to (sin x)^x to [0, π]
b. Verify your conclusion in part (a) by finding lim(x→0⁺)f(x) with l’Hôpital’s Rule.
2. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 5 and ln 7.
b. ln 9.8
In Exercises 1–4, solve for t.
2. b. e^(kt) = 10
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
2. b. tan^(-1)(√3)
131. Let f(x) = x * e^(−x).
b. Find all inflection points for f.
71. Locate and identify the absolute extreme values of cos(ln x) on [1/2, 2]