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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.2.1b
Chapter 7, Problem 7.2.1b

1. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 2 and ln 3.
b. ln(4/9)

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