Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
71. ∫(from 1/5 to 3/13)dx/(x√(1-16x²))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
71. ∫(from 1/5 to 3/13)dx/(x√(1-16x²))
80. Find all values of c that satisfy the conclusion of Cauchy's Mean Value Theorem for the given functions and interval.
b. f(x) = x, g(x) = x², (a, b) arbitrary
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 37–40.
37. b. ∫sech(x)dx = sin⁻¹(tanh x) + C
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
6. b. arccsc(-2/√3)
Find the volumes of the solids in Exercises 135 and 136.
135. The solid lies between planes perpendicular to the x-axis at x=-1 and x=1. The cross-sections perpendicular to the x-axis are
b. vertical squares whose base edges run from the curve y=-1/√(1+x²) to the curve y=1/√(1+x²).
3. Use the properties of logarithms to write the expressions in Exercises 3 and 4 as a single term.
b. ln(3x² - 9x) + ln(1/3x)