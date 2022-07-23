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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.6.8b
Chapter 7, Problem 7.6.8b

Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
8. b. arccot(√3)

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