4. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
e. x^3 - x^2
4. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
e. x^3 - x^2
2. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
e. e^(-x)
112. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.
e. sec^(-1)x = O(1)
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
d. Find the equation for the tangent line to g at the point (f(x_0), x_0) located symmetrically across the 45° line y=x (which is the graph of the identity function). Use Theorem 1 to find the slope of this tangent line.
67. y= √(3x-2), 2/3 ≤ x ≤ 4, x_0=3
155. Which is bigger, πᵉ or e^π?
Calculators have taken some of the mystery out of this once-challenging question.
(Go ahead and check; you will see that it is a very close call.)
You can answer the question without a calculator, though.
d. Conclude that
xᵉ < eˣfor all positivex ≠ e.
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
d. Find the equation for the tangent line to g at the point (f(x_0), x_0) located symmetrically across the 45° line y=x (which is the graph of the identity function). Use Theorem 1 to find the slope of this tangent line.
72. y= 2-x-x³, -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0 = 3/2