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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.2.4c
Chapter 7, Problem 7.2.4c

4. Use the properties of logarithms to write the expressions in Exercises 3 and 4 as a single term.
c. 3ln ∛(t² - 1) - ln(t+1)

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Textbook Question

86. This exercise explores the difference between

lim(x→∞)(1 + 1/x²)^x

and

lim(x→∞)(1 + 1/x)^x = e

c. Confirm your estimate of lim(x→∞)f(x) by calculating it with l’Hôpital’s Rule.

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Textbook Question

Suppose that the function f and its derivative with respect to x have the following values at x=0, 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Assuming the inverse function f^(-1) is differentiable, find the slope of f^(-1)(x) at

c. x=3

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Textbook Question

9. True, or false? As x→∞,

c. x = O(x+5)

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Textbook Question

Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.

5. c. arccos(√3/2)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–4, solve for t.

1. c. e^((ln 0.2)t) = 0.4

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Textbook Question

c. Find the slopes of the tangent lines to the graphs of h and k at (2, 2) and (−2, −2).

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