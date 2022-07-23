10. True, or false? As x→∞,
c. 1/x - 1/x² = o(1/x)
10. True, or false? As x→∞,
c. 1/x - 1/x² = o(1/x)
In Exercises 41–44:
c. Evaluate df/dx at x = a and df⁻¹/dx at x = f(a) to show that
(df⁻¹/dx)|ₓ₌f(a) = 1 / (df/dx)|ₓ₌a
44. f(x) = 2x², x ≥ 0, a = 5
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
c. Find the equation for the tangent line to f at the specified point (x_0, f(x_0)).
67. y= √(3x-2), 2/3 ≤ x ≤ 4, x_0=3
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
c. Find the equation for the tangent line to f at the specified point (x_0, f(x_0)).
68. y= (3x+2)/(2x-11), -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0=1/2
In Exercises 1–4, show that each function y=f(x) is a solution of the accompanying differential equation.
1. 2y' + 3y = e^(-x)
c. y = e^(-x) + Ce^(-(3/2)x)
5. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
c. ln(√x)