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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.8.10.c
Chapter 7, Problem 7.8.10.c

10. True, or false? As x→∞,
c. 1/x - 1/x² = o(1/x)

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Textbook Question

1. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?

c. √x

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:

d. Find the equation for the tangent line to g at the point (f(x_0), x_0) located symmetrically across the 45° line y=x (which is the graph of the identity function). Use Theorem 1 to find the slope of this tangent line.

68. y= (3x+2)/(2x-11), -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0=1/2

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:

c. Find the equation for the tangent line to f at the specified point (x_0, f(x_0)).

67. y= √(3x-2), 2/3 ≤ x ≤ 4, x_0=3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:

c. Find the equation for the tangent line to f at the specified point (x_0, f(x_0)).

68. y= (3x+2)/(2x-11), -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0=1/2

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–4, show that each function y=f(x) is a solution of the accompanying differential equation.

1. 2y' + 3y = e^(-x)

c. y = e^(-x) + Ce^(-(3/2)x)

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Textbook Question

5. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?

c. ln(√x)

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