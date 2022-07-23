Textbook Question
82. Use the definitions of the hyperbolic functions to find each of the following limits.
f. lim(x→∞) coth x
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82. Use the definitions of the hyperbolic functions to find each of the following limits.
f. lim(x→∞) coth x
9. True, or false? As x→∞,
g. ln(x) = o(ln(2x))
1. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
f. (e^x)/2
1. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 2 and ln 3.
f. ln √(13.5)
1. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
e. (3/2)^x
5. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
e. x