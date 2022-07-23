Textbook Question
9. True, or false? As x→∞,
g. ln(x) = o(ln(2x))
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9. True, or false? As x→∞,
g. ln(x) = o(ln(2x))
82. Use the definitions of the hyperbolic functions to find each of the following limits.
h. lim(x→0^-) coth x
5. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
g. 1/x
6. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
g. ln(ln x)
2. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
g. e^(cos(x))
4. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
g. (1.1)^x