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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.8.3g
Chapter 7, Problem 7.8.3g

3. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
g. x^3 e^(-x)

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9. True, or false? As x→∞,

g. ln(x) = o(ln(2x))

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82. Use the definitions of the hyperbolic functions to find each of the following limits.

h. lim(x→0^-) coth x

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5. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?

g. 1/x

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6. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?

g. ln(ln x)

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2. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?

g. e^(cos(x))

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4. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?

g. (1.1)^x

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