82. Use the definitions of the hyperbolic functions to find each of the following limits.
f. lim(x→∞) coth x
82. Use the definitions of the hyperbolic functions to find each of the following limits.
f. lim(x→∞) coth x
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
e. Plot the functions f and g, the identity, the two tangent lines, and the line segment joining the points (x_0, f(x_0)) and (f(x_0), x_0). Discuss the symmetries you see across the main diagonal y=x.
72. y= 2-x-x³, -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0 = 3/2
2. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 5 and ln 7.
f. (ln35 + ln(1/7))/(ln25)
1. Express the following logarithms in terms of ln 2 and ln 3.
f. ln √(13.5)
1. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
e. (3/2)^x
5. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
e. x