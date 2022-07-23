Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–44:
a. Find f⁻¹(x).
43. f(x) = 5 − 4x, a = 1/2
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In Exercises 41–44:
a. Find f⁻¹(x).
43. f(x) = 5 − 4x, a = 1/2
5. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
a. log_3(x)
23. What roles do the functions e^x and ln(x) play in growth comparisons?
4. Use the properties of logarithms to write the expressions in Exercises 3 and 4 as a single term.
a. ln secθ + ln cosθ
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 37–40.
37. a. ∫sech(x)dx = tan⁻¹(sinh x) + C
10. True, or false? As x→∞,
a. 1/(x+3) = O(1/x)