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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.7.82a
Chapter 7, Problem 7.7.82a

82. Use the definitions of the hyperbolic functions to find each of the following limits.
a. lim(x→∞) tanh x

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