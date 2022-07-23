Textbook Question
Find the inverse of the function f(x)=mx, where m is a constant different from zero.
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Find the inverse of the function f(x)=mx, where m is a constant different from zero.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
a. inverse hyperbolic functions.
71. ∫(from 1/5 to 3/13)dx/(x√(1-16x²))
In Exercises 1–4, solve for t.
1. a. e^(-0.3t) = 27
75. a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and decreasing.
g(x) = x(ln x)²
1. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
a. x-3
154. The linearization of log₃x
a. Find the linearization of
f(x) = log₃xatx = 3.
Then round its coefficients to two decimal places.