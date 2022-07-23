Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
73. ∫(from 0 to π)cos(x)dx/√(1+sin²x)
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
b. natural logarithms.
73. ∫(from 0 to π)cos(x)dx/√(1+sin²x)
89. Use limits to find horizontal asymptotes for each function.
a. y = x tan(1/x)
2. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
a. 10x^4 + 30x + 1
Find the inverse of f(x)=-x+1. Graph the line y=-x+1 together with the line y=x. At what angle do the lines intersect?
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
4. b. arcsin(-1/√2)
88. Given that x>0, find the maximum value, if any, of
a. x^(1/x)