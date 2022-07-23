Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.1.50a
Chapter 7, Problem 7.1.50a

a. Show that h(x) = x³ / 4 and k(x) = (4x)^(1/3) are inverses of one another.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that two functions \( h(x) \) and \( k(x) \) are inverses if and only if \( h(k(x)) = x \) and \( k(h(x)) = x \).
Start by computing the composition \( h(k(x)) \). Substitute \( k(x) = (4x)^{1/3} \) into \( h(x) = \frac{x^3}{4} \): \[ h(k(x)) = \frac{\left((4x)^{1/3}\right)^3}{4} \]
Simplify the expression inside \( h(k(x)) \). Since raising to the power 3 and then taking the cube root are inverse operations, simplify \( \left((4x)^{1/3}\right)^3 \) to \( 4x \). Then divide by 4:
\[ h(k(x)) = \frac{4x}{4} \]
Simplify the fraction to get \( h(k(x)) = x \). Next, compute the other composition \( k(h(x)) \) by substituting \( h(x) = \frac{x^3}{4} \) into \( k(x) = (4x)^{1/3} \): \[ k(h(x)) = \left(4 \cdot \frac{x^3}{4}\right)^{1/3} \] Simplify inside the parentheses and then apply the cube root to verify that \( k(h(x)) = x \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Functions

Two functions are inverses if applying one function and then the other returns the original input. Formally, f and g are inverses if f(g(x)) = x and g(f(x)) = x for all x in their domains. This means each function 'undoes' the effect of the other.
Recommended video:
4:49
Inverse Cosine

Function Composition

Function composition involves applying one function to the result of another, denoted as (f ∘ g)(x) = f(g(x)). To verify inverse functions, you compose them in both orders and check if the result simplifies to the identity function x.
Recommended video:
3:48
Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Properties of Cube and Cube Root Functions

The cube function x³ and the cube root function x^(1/3) are inverse operations because cubing and taking the cube root cancel each other out. Understanding these properties helps simplify compositions involving powers and roots.
Recommended video:
06:21
Properties of Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of

b. natural logarithms.

73. ∫(from 0 to π)cos(x)dx/√(1+sin²x)

23
views
Textbook Question

89. Use limits to find horizontal asymptotes for each function.

a. y = x tan(1/x)

17
views
Textbook Question

2. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?

a. 10x^4 + 30x + 1

28
views
Textbook Question

Find the inverse of f(x)=-x+1. Graph the line y=-x+1 together with the line y=x. At what angle do the lines intersect?

36
views
Textbook Question

Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.

4. b. arcsin(-1/√2)

30
views
Textbook Question

88. Given that x>0, find the maximum value, if any, of

a. x^(1/x)

31
views