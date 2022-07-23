Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
1. a. arctan 1
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
1. a. arctan 1
3. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
a. x² + 4x
9. True, or false? As x→∞,
a. x = o(x)
78. Which one is correct, and which one is wrong? Give reasons for your answers.
a. lim (x → 0) (x² - 2x) / (x² - sin x) = lim (x → 0) (2x - 2) / (2x - cos x) = lim (x → 0) 2 / (2 + sin x) = 2 / (2 + 0) = 1
Find the volumes of the solids in Exercises 135 and 136.
135. The solid lies between planes perpendicular to the x-axis at x=-1 and x=1. The cross-sections perpendicular to the x-axis are
a. circles whose diameters stretch from the curve y=-1/√(1+x²) to the curve y=1/√(1+x²).
21. a. Show that ln(x) grows slower as x→∞ than x^(1/n) for any positive integer n, even x^(1/1,000,000).