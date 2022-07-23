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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.7.73a
Chapter 7, Problem 7.7.73a

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
a. inverse hyperbolic functions.
73. ∫(from 0 to π)cos(x)dx/√(1+sin²x)

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Textbook Question

Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.

1. a. arctan 1

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3. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?

a. x² + 4x

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9. True, or false? As x→∞,

a. x = o(x)

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78. Which one is correct, and which one is wrong? Give reasons for your answers.

a. lim (x → 0) (x² - 2x) / (x² - sin x) = lim (x → 0) (2x - 2) / (2x - cos x) = lim (x → 0) 2 / (2 + sin x) = 2 / (2 + 0) = 1

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Textbook Question

Find the volumes of the solids in Exercises 135 and 136.

135. The solid lies between planes perpendicular to the x-axis at x=-1 and x=1. The cross-sections perpendicular to the x-axis are

a. circles whose diameters stretch from the curve y=-1/√(1+x²) to the curve y=1/√(1+x²).

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Textbook Question

21. a. Show that ln(x) grows slower as x→∞ than x^(1/n) for any positive integer n, even x^(1/1,000,000).

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