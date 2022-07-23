Textbook Question
82. Use the definitions of the hyperbolic functions to find each of the following limits.
a. lim(x→∞) tanh x
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82. Use the definitions of the hyperbolic functions to find each of the following limits.
a. lim(x→∞) tanh x
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
a. inverse hyperbolic functions.
71. ∫(from 1/5 to 3/13)dx/(x√(1-16x²))
In Exercises 1–4, solve for t.
1. a. e^(-0.3t) = 27
153. The linearization of 2ˣ
a. Find the linearization of f(x) = 2ˣ at x = 0. Then round its coefficients to two decimal places.
145. The linearization of eˣ at x = 0
a. Derive the linear approximation eˣ ≈ 1 + x at x = 0.
1. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
a. x-3