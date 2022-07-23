Textbook Question
Which of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–6 are one-to-one, and which are not?
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Which of the functions graphed in Exercises 1–6 are one-to-one, and which are not?
"In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
63. y = x^π"
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
43. y=√(arcsin x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
73. ∫dx/√(-2x-x²)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
39. ∫(from -3 to -2)dx/x
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
19. y²(dy/dx) = 3x²y³ - 6x²