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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.1.19
Chapter 7, Problem 7.1.19

Each of Exercises 19–24 gives a formula for a function y=f(x) and shows the graphs of f and f^(-1). Find a formula for f^(-1) in each case.
f(x)=x²+1, x≥0
Graph showing function y = x² + 1 (x≥0) and its inverse y = √(x - 1) with labeled axes.

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