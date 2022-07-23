Textbook Question
Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.
f(x) = x² − 2x, x ≤ 1
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Each of Exercises 25–36 gives a formula for a function y=f(x). In each case, find f^(-1)(x) and identify the domain and range of f^(-1). As a check, show that f(f^(-1)(x))=f^(-1)(f(x))=x.
f(x) = x² − 2x, x ≤ 1
Each of Exercises 19–24 gives a formula for a function y=f(x) and shows the graphs of f and f^(-1). Find a formula for f^(-1) in each case.
f(x)=x²+1, x≥0
"In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
63. y = x^π"
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
43. y=√(arcsin x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
39. ∫(from -3 to -2)dx/x
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
19. y²(dy/dx) = 3x²y³ - 6x²