Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (tan²x + sec²x) dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (tan²x + sec²x) dx
82. Use the definitions of the hyperbolic functions to find each of the following limits.
h. lim(x→0^-) coth x
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ sin(2x) cos(3x) dx
82. Use the definitions of the hyperbolic functions to find each of the following limits.
i. lim(x→-∞) csch x