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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 8.2.42
Chapter 7, Problem 8.2.42

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ sin(2x) cos(4x) dx

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