Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ sin(2x) cos(4x) dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–56. Some integrals do not require integration by parts.
∫ sin(2x) cos(4x) dx
3. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
g. x^3 e^(-x)
6. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
g. ln(ln x)
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ sin(2x) cos(3x) dx
82. Use the definitions of the hyperbolic functions to find each of the following limits.
i. lim(x→-∞) csch x
4. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
g. (1.1)^x