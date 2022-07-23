Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
39. ∫(from 0 to π)tan(x/3)dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
39. ∫(from 0 to π)tan(x/3)dx
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
93. lim(x→0) (csc(x) - cot(x))
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
9. y = 8^(-t)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
75. ∫(from -2 to -1)2dv/(v²+4v+5)
113. The function f(x) = e^x + x, being differentiable and one-to-one, has a differentiable inverse f^(-1)(x). Find the value of df^(-1)/dx at the point f (ln 2).
109. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
e. f(x) = arccsc(x), g(x) = 1/x