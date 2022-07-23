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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.PE.43
Chapter 7, Problem 7.PE.43

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
43. ∫tan(ln v)/v dv

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