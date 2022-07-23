Textbook Question
110. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
a. f(x) = 3^(-x), g(x) = 2^(-x)
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110. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
a. f(x) = 3^(-x), g(x) = 2^(-x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
52. ∫(from 1 to 32)(1/5x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
77. ∫dt/((t+1)√(t²+2t-8))
109. Does f grow faster, slower, or at the same rate as g as x→∞? Give reasons for your answers.
b. f(x)=x, g(x)=x + 1/x
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
67. ∫(from -2 to 2)3dt/(4+3t²)
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
7. y = log₂(x²/2)