Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
88. lim(x→0) (tan x)/(x + sin(x))
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
88. lim(x→0) (tan x)/(x + sin(x))
In Exercises 125–128 solve the differential equation.
127. yy' = sec(y²)sec²(x)
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
23. y = arccsc(secθ), 0<θ<π/2
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
15. y = sin⁻¹√(1-u²), 0<u<1
118. A particle is traveling upward and to the right along the curve y=ln(x). Its x-coordinate is increasing at the rate (dx/dt)=√x m/sec. At what rate is the y-coordinate changing at the point (e², 2)?
In Exercises 115 and 116, find the absolute maximum and minimum values of each function on the given interval.
116. y = 10x (2 - ln(x)), (0, e²]"133. Find the absolute maximum value of
f(x) = x^2 * ln(1/x)
and say where it is assumed