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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.PE.55
Chapter 7, Problem 7.PE.55

Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
55. ∫(from -2 to -1)e^(-(x+1)) dx

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