Not the one you use?

Next problem Next

Chapter 7, Problem 7.PE.97

Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.

97. lim(x→0) (10^x - 1)/x

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

Video duration: 1m 1m Play a video: