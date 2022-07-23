Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
71. y = log₂(5θ)
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In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
71. y = log₂(5θ)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫(from ln4 to ln9)e^(x/2)dx
41. Cooling soup Suppose that a cup of soup cooled from 90°C to 60°C after 10 min in a room where the temperature was 20°C. Use Newton’s Law of Cooling to answer the following questions.
a. How much longer would it take the soup to cool to 35°C?
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫ 2t e^(-t²) dt
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
85. y = log₂(8t^(ln 2))
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
83. y = 3^(log₂ t)