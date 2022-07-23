Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
99. ∫1/(√x (x+1)((arctan√x)²+9)) dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
99. ∫1/(√x (x+1)((arctan√x)²+9)) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
45. ∫tanh(x/7)dx
128. Derive the formula dy/dx = 1/(1+x²) for the derivative of y = arctan(x) by differentiating both sides of the equivalent equation tan(y)=x.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
49. ∫3sec²t/(6 + 3tan(t)) dt
In Exercises 73 and 74, repeat the steps above to solve for the functions y=f(x) and x=f^(-1)(y) defined implicitly by the given equations over the interval.
73. y^(1/3) - 1 = (x+2)³, -5 ≤ x ≤ 5, x_0 = -3/2
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 111–114.
111. ∫ (arctan x) / x² dx = ln x - 1/2 ln(1 + x²) - arctan x / x + C