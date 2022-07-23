Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
99. ∫1/(√x (x+1)((arctan√x)²+9)) dx
5
views
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 91–102.
99. ∫1/(√x (x+1)((arctan√x)²+9)) dx
For problems 49–52 use implicit differentiation to find dy/dx at the given point P.
49. 3arctan(x) + arcsin(y) = π/4; P(1, -1)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
45. ∫(from 1 to 2)(2ln x)/x dx
73. Find the area between the curves y=ln(x) and y=ln(2x) from x=1 to x=5.
128. Derive the formula dy/dx = 1/(1+x²) for the derivative of y = arctan(x) by differentiating both sides of the equivalent equation tan(y)=x.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
49. ∫3sec²t/(6 + 3tan(t)) dt