Textbook Question
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
49. lim (x → 0) (x - sin x) / (x tan x)
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Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
49. lim (x → 0) (x - sin x) / (x tan x)
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
12. lim (x → ∞) (x - 8x²) / (12x² + 5x)
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = (x^2 - 2x + 2)e^(x)
133. Find the absolute maximum value of
f(x) = x^2 * ln(1/x)
and say where it is assumed.
Solve the differential equation in Exercises 9–22.
15. √x (dy/dx) = e^(y+√x), x > 0
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
69. y = 2^(sin 3t)