Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
13. y = (x+2)^(x+2)
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In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
13. y = (x+2)^(x+2)
In Exercises 125–128 solve the differential equation.
127. yy' = sec(y²)sec²(x)
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
15. y = sin⁻¹√(1-u²), 0<u<1
118. A particle is traveling upward and to the right along the curve y=ln(x). Its x-coordinate is increasing at the rate (dx/dt)=√x m/sec. At what rate is the y-coordinate changing at the point (e², 2)?
In Exercises 25–30, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
25. y = 2(x² + 1)/√(cos 2x)
111. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.
c. x = o(x + ln(x))