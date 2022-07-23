Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.P.13
Chapter 7, Problem 7.P.13

In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
13. y = (x+2)^(x+2)

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.

5. y = ln(sin²θ)

27
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 125–128 solve the differential equation.

127. yy' = sec(y²)sec²(x)

21
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–30, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.

29. y = (sin θ)^√θ

30
views
Textbook Question

118. A particle is traveling upward and to the right along the curve y=ln(x). Its x-coordinate is increasing at the rate (dx/dt)=√x m/sec. At what rate is the y-coordinate changing at the point (e², 2)?

27
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 25–30, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.

25. y = 2(x² + 1)/√(cos 2x)

35
views
Textbook Question

111. True, or false? Give reasons for your answers.

c. x = o(x + ln(x))

23
views