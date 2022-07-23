Textbook Question
133. What is the age of a sample of charcoal in which 90% of the carbon-14 originally present has decayed?
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133. What is the age of a sample of charcoal in which 90% of the carbon-14 originally present has decayed?
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
11. y = 5x^(3.6)
In Exercises 79–84, solve for y.
79. 3^y = 2^(y+1)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
61. ∫(from 1 to 3)(ln(v+1))²/(v+1) dv
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
17. y = ln(arccos(x))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
37. ∫(from -1 to 1)dx/(3x-4)