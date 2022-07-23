Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
55. ∫(from -2 to -1)e^(-(x+1)) dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
55. ∫(from -2 to -1)e^(-(x+1)) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
47. ∫(1/r)csc²(1+ln(r))dr
Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to find the limits in Exercises 85–108.
97. lim(x→0) (10^x - 1)/x
133. What is the age of a sample of charcoal in which 90% of the carbon-14 originally present has decayed?
In Exercises 79–84, solve for y.
79. 3^y = 2^(y+1)
In Exercises 1–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
17. y = ln(arccos(x))