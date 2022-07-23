4. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
a. x² + √x
4. Which of the following functions grow faster than x² as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as x²? Which grow slower?
a. x² + √x
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
a. inverse hyperbolic functions.
67. ∫(from 0 to 2√3)dx/√(4+x²)
Suppose that the function g and its derivative with respect to x have the following values at x=0, 1, 2, 3, and 4.
Assuming the inverse function g^(-1) is differentiable, find the slope of g^(-1)(x) at
a. x=1
In Exercises 41–44:
a. Find f⁻¹(x).
42. f(x) = (x + 2) / (1 − x), a = 1/2
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
a. Plot the function y=f(x) together with its derivative over the given interval. Explain why you know that f is one-to-one over the interval.
72. y= 2-x-x³, -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0 = 3/2
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
a. inverse hyperbolic functions.
69. ∫(from 5/4 to 2)dx/(1-x²)