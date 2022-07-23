In Exercises 41–44:
a. Find f⁻¹(x).
41. f(x) = 2x + 3, a = −1
In Exercises 41–44:
a. Find f⁻¹(x).
41. f(x) = 2x + 3, a = −1
In Exercises 1–4, show that each function y=f(x) is a solution of the accompanying differential equation.
1. 2y' + 3y = e^(-x)
a. y = e^(-x)
155. Which is bigger, πᵉ or e^π?
Calculators have taken some of the mystery out of this once-challenging question.
(Go ahead and check; you will see that it is a very close call.)
You can answer the question without a calculator, though.
a. Find an equation for the line through the origin tangent to the graph of
y = ln(x).
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
a. Plot the function y=f(x) together with its derivative over the given interval. Explain why you know that f is one-to-one over the interval.
72. y= 2-x-x³, -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0 = 3/2
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
a. inverse hyperbolic functions.
69. ∫(from 5/4 to 2)dx/(1-x²)
In Exercises 41–44:
a. Find f⁻¹(x).
44. f(x) = 2x², x ≥ 0, a = 5