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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.1.42a
Chapter 7, Problem 7.1.42a

In Exercises 41–44:
a. Find f⁻¹(x).


42. f(x) = (x + 2) / (1 − x), a = 1/2

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–44:

a. Find f⁻¹(x).


41. f(x) = 2x + 3, a = −1

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In Exercises 1–4, show that each function y=f(x) is a solution of the accompanying differential equation.

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155. Which is bigger, πᵉ or e^π?

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In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:

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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–44:

a. Find f⁻¹(x).


44. f(x) = 2x², x ≥ 0, a = 5

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