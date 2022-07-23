84.a. Find the center of mass of a thin plate of constant density covering the region between the curve y=1/√x and the x-axis from x=1 to x=16.
Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Chapter 7, Problem 7.7.67a
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 67–74 in terms of
a. inverse hyperbolic functions.
67. ∫(from 0 to 2√3)dx/√(4+x²)
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