Textbook Question
89. Use limits to find horizontal asymptotes for each function.
a. y = x tan(1/x)
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89. Use limits to find horizontal asymptotes for each function.
a. y = x tan(1/x)
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
5. a. arccos(1/2)
2. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
a. 10x^4 + 30x + 1
Use reference triangles in an appropriate quadrant to find the angles in Exercises 1–8.
4. b. arcsin(-1/√2)
a. Show that h(x) = x³ / 4 and k(x) = (4x)^(1/3) are inverses of one another.
88. Given that x>0, find the maximum value, if any, of
a. x^(1/x)