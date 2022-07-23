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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.2.70
Chapter 7, Problem 7.2.70

In Exercises 57–70, use logarithmic differentiation to find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
70. y = ∛(x(x+1)(x-2)/(x²+1)(2x+3))

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