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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.2.81
Chapter 7, Problem 7.2.81

81. Find the lengths of the following curves.
a. y = (x²/8) - ln(x), 4≤x≤8

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