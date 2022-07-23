Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
97. ∫ 3x^(√3) dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
97. ∫ 3x^(√3) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
43. ∫6cosh(x/2 - ln3)dx
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
77. y = log₃(((x + 1)/(x − 1))^(ln 3))
In Exercises 7–26, find the derivative of y with respect to x, t, or θ, as appropriate.
y = e^(-5x)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 87–96.
91. ∫₁^(√2) x·2^(x²) dx
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
75. y = x³ log₁₀ x