86. Use a derivative to show that g(x)=√(x² + ln x) is one-to-one.

Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
17. y = ln(sinh z)
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In Exercises 13–24, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
17. y = ln(sinh z)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
99. ∫₀³ (√2 + 1)x^(√2) dx
Find the values in Exercises 9–12.
9. sin(arccos((√2)/2))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
59. ∫(from -ln2 to 0)cosh²(x/2) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
51. ∫(from ln2 to ln4)coth(x)dx
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
39. y=arctan√(x²-1) + arccsc(x), x>1