Textbook Question
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
81. y = log₁₀(e^x)
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In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
81. y = log₁₀(e^x)
In Exercises 1–6, use l’Hôpital’s Rule to evaluate the limit. Then evaluate the limit using a method studied in Chapter 2.
3. lim (x → ∞) (5x² - 3x) / (7x² + 1)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
43. ∫6cosh(x/2 - ln3)dx
In Exercises 59–86, find the derivative of y with respect to the given independent variable.
77. y = log₃(((x + 1)/(x − 1))^(ln 3))
81. Find the lengths of the following curves.
a. y = (x²/8) - ln(x), 4≤x≤8
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 87–96.
91. ∫₁^(√2) x·2^(x²) dx