Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
97. ∫ 3x^(√3) dx
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Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
97. ∫ 3x^(√3) dx
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
19. lim (θ → π/6) (sin θ - 1/2) / (θ - π/6)
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 97–110.
101. ∫ (log₁₀x / x) dx
Suppose that the differentiable function y = f(x) has an inverse and that the graph of f passes through the point (2, 4) and has a slope of 1/3 there. Find the value of df⁻¹/dx at x = 4.
11. Show that if positive functions f(x) and g(x) grow at the same rate as x→∞, then f=O(g) and g=O(f).
In Exercises 21–48, find the derivative of y with respect to the appropriate variable.
21. y=arccos(x²)