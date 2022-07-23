Textbook Question
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
59. ∫(from -ln2 to 0)cosh²(x/2) dx
27
views
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
59. ∫(from -ln2 to 0)cosh²(x/2) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 41–60.
51. ∫(from ln2 to ln4)coth(x)dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
45. ∫(from 1 to 2)(2ln x)/x dx
128. Derive the formula dy/dx = 1/(1+x²) for the derivative of y = arctan(x) by differentiating both sides of the equivalent equation tan(y)=x.
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–56.
49. ∫3sec²t/(6 + 3tan(t)) dt
Verify the integration formulas in Exercises 111–114.
111. ∫ (arctan x) / x² dx = ln x - 1/2 ln(1 + x²) - arctan x / x + C