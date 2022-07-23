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Ch. 7 - Transcendental Functions
Hass - Thomas' Calculus 15th Edition
Hass15th EditionThomas' CalculusISBN: 9780137616077Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksHass 15th EditionCh. 7 - Transcendental FunctionsProblem 7.1.73
Chapter 7, Problem 7.1.73

In Exercises 73 and 74, repeat the steps above to solve for the functions y=f(x) and x=f^(-1)(y) defined implicitly by the given equations over the interval.
73. y^(1/3) - 1 = (x+2)³, -5 ≤ x ≤ 5, x_0 = -3/2

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